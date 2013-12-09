Adoption Process

The Arlington Animal Services Center (ASC) adoption program is open to anyone wishing to adopt a pet. The adoption process is simple.

Visit the ASC or view available animals online at www.petango.com/arlingtonanimals.



Select an adoptable pet.



Complete the Pre-Adoption & Sterilization Agreement in person to have the selected pet scheduled for the next available spay/neuter appointment, unless already altered.



Pick up the pet post-surgery, usually the following business day between 4-6 p.m.

The adoption fee is $100 for a dog and $90 for a cat, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, appropriate testing (Heartworm or Cat Combo) and city license for Arlington residents.

Interested in Adopting?

Visit the ASC in person with a valid form of identification to meet available adoptable animals. Adoption of animals is on a first come, first serve basis. If interested in an animal that is in the Foster Care Program, please submit an interest card in person.

Not Local to Arlington?

Pet adoption is possible, with the following steps:

Locate and arrange for an adoption placement partner (rescue group) to tag the animal.



Work through the chosen group to adopt the pet.



Find most area rescue groups listed on Petfinder.com under Find Area Welfare Groups.

Not Able to Adopt? You Can Still Help

Volunteer – Interested in volunteering?

Click here for more information.

Foster – The ASC has a Foster Pet Program for Arlington residents. Get involved by becoming a registered volunteer and attend a Foster Pet Program orientation.



The ASC’s approved Adoption Placement Partners are always looking for foster pet homes. If you live outside Arlington, this may be another option for you to become a foster pet parent.



Interested in donating directly to the shelter?

Click here to learn more about the ASC’s needs and options for making a donation.

Each animal adoption includes the following:

Spay or neuter



City license



Microchip



Core vaccines



Rabies vaccine



Heartworm/FeLV/FIV testing services

Details of Core Vaccines

Canines:

Distemper



Adenovirus Type 2



Hepatitis



Parainfluenza



Parvovirus



Bordatella

Felines: