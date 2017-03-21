Arlington Releases 2016 Popular Annual Financial Report

Want to see how your tax dollars were spent last year? Interested in learning about major economic development deals, infrastructure projects and new programs and initiatives that aim to improve the quality of life in The American Dream City?If so, check out the City of Arlington’s 2016 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). It’s our version of a corporate annual report, condensed to a few pages of interesting stories and financial information.Our goal is to make government transparent to citizens, businesses and visitors. This year’s 24-page report is available as an interactive e-publication, so be sure to click on hyperlinks to check out more detailed stories and videos of some of Arlington’s major milestones from 2016. These include announcements about the Texas Live! entertainment complex, progress on the future Downtown library, the voter-approved retractable roof ballpark for the Texas Rangers and numerous street and highway projects throughout the city that are designed to enhance regional mobility.The PAFR is a citizen-friendly financial report that uses narrative, photos and graphics to explain the information found in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). Both are published at the same time each year.Click here to view this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report.
