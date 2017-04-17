Sales Tax Holiday on Emergency Preparedness Supplies This Weekend

batteries, fuel containers, first aid kits, mobile telephone batteries, mobile telephone chargers, and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

With the potential for severe weather this spring, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain supplies tax-free during the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday , April 22-24.“The severe weather, fire and flooding we had last year provided a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for any emergency,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need if disaster strikes.”There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies; and

chainsaws.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.