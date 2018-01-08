City Launches Survey, Holds Public Meetings About Short-Term Rentals

In addition to hosting a series of town hall meetings, the City of Arlington has launched an online survey to gather positive and negative feedback from residents and homeowners about the short-term rental industry in our community.Click here to participate in the survey, which will be available through Jan. 31. The survey data is for informational purposes only.Click here to view the Short-Term Rental Workshop presentation.The public is also invited to attend in any of the following town hall meetings:
- District 1 – Council Member Charlie Parker
Monday, January 8, 2018
6:30 p.m.
Lamar High School, 1400 W. Lamar Blvd.
- District 4 – Council Member Kathryn Wilemon
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
6:30 p.m.
West Arlington Police Station, 2060 W. Green Oaks Blvd.
- Districts 3 and 5 – Council Members Roxanne Thalman and Lana Wolff
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
6:30 p.m.
Bob Duncan Center, Garden Room, 2800 S. Center St.
- District 2 – Mayor Pro Tempore Sheri Capehart
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
6:30 p.m.
South Police Service Center, 1030 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd.
I am not against STR’s but agree that there should be new rules.
1) limit the amount of guests to two renters per bedroom
2) no buses of any kind allowed to park anywhere near the location of the rental
3) only shuttles allowed to pick up and deliver No parking!
4) no parties allowed in STR locations. No exceptions!
5) signs posted in and on premises stating city rules and consequences of failure to comply.
6) security deposit to be made with city that is only refunded if there are no ‘incidents’