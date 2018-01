City Launches Survey, Holds Public Meetings About Short-Term Rentals

District 1 – Council Member Charlie Parker

Monday, January 8, 2018

6:30 p.m.

Lamar High School, 1400 W. Lamar Blvd.

District 4 – Council Member Kathryn Wilemon

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

6:30 p.m.

West Arlington Police Station, 2060 W. Green Oaks Blvd.

Districts 3 and 5 – Council Members Roxanne Thalman and Lana Wolff

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

6:30 p.m.

Bob Duncan Center, Garden Room, 2800 S. Center St.

District 2 – Mayor Pro Tempore Sheri Capehart

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

6:30 p.m.

South Police Service Center, 1030 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print



In addition to hosting a series of town hall meetings, the City of Arlington has launched an online survey to gather positive and negative feedback from residents and homeowners about the short-term rental industry in our community. Click here to participate in the survey , which will be available through Jan. 31. The survey data is for informational purposes only. Click here to view the Short-Term Rental Workshop presentation. The public is also invited to attend in any of the following town hall meetings: