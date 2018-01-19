Texas Rangers Announce New Painting Classes at the Ballpark

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, January 26

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, February 3

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, February 14

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, February 26

7 p.m.-9 p.m.Friday, March 9

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 24

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 12

The Texas Rangers have announced a series of painting classes to be hosted at the ballpark in the coming months, with the first offering slated for Friday, January 26.The painting classes are the first in a series of new experiences that will be hosted at Globe Life Park in the future, as fans will have the opportunity to experience the ballpark in unique ways through various creative, active, and culinary class offerings. Each class will be hosted by local instructors with specialized skillsets and the ability to deliver world-class, hands-on experiences to guests.“Our aim is to make Globe Life Park more accessible year-round and bring new audiences through our doors, while also offering new experiences,” said Mark Neifeld, the Rangers Vice President of Events.Local artist Thomas Menezes will lead the January 26 class.All attendees will complete a painting they can take home. New paintings will be offered for each class. No experience is required to participate and all supplies are included.A cash bar will also be available for the event.

Classes are open to ages 16 and older unless class description states otherwise, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

