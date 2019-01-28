Help Arlington ISD Plan for the Future! Community Meetings Feb. 4-5

Help the AISD plan for 2020-2025!The Arlington ISD is considering a bond program to address facilities, fine arts programs, transportation, technology and security needs across the district. Please come to a community meeting to provide your input and help the AISD prioritize needs and make plans that will directly impact each child’s educational experience.MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Career & Technical Center Seminar Rooms (2101 Browning Dr. Arlington, TX 76010)
• 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Arlington High School Cafeteria (818 W. Park Row Dr. Arlington, TX 76013)TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Shackelford Junior High Cafeteria (2000 N. Fielder Rd. Arlington, TX 76012)
• 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Boles Junior High Cafeteria (3900 SW Green Oaks Blvd. Arlington, TX 76017)The meeting will include a brief review of the 2014 Bond program, a presentation of the AISD’s own capital needs assessment developed over the past year, small group discussions and a written survey.Your input from the meetings will be collected and reviewed by the AISD’s Capital Needs Steering Committee (CNSC). The CNSC is a volunteer committee comprised of community members and AISD staff charged with evaluating and prioritizing the district’s capital needs, which includes evaluation of buildings, transportation, security and more through 2025. Through a series of meetings and community dialogues, the committee will review and analyze the district’s own capital assessment and listen to the community’s desires and concerns. In June, the committee will report their findings to the AISD Board of Trustees and potentially offer a recommendation for a bond program to fund the priorities.Learn more about the 2014 Bond program.