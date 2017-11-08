A new on-demand rideshare service, operated by Via, will be available in select areas of Arlington beginning on December 11, 2017.

What is rideshare?

Rideshare is a transportation option that uses a smartphone application and a fleet of rideshare vehicles to provide a service that has no fixed schedules, no fixed routes and an infinite number of on-demand stops. Passengers share their ride and save money.

How does it work?

Passengers can book a trip on a rideshare vehicle using the free Via app. Customers will enter their pick-up and drop-off locations and a vehicle will pick them up at their doorstep or a nearby location. For those who don’t have a smartphone, a dial-in number to Via will be available.

What are the hours of operation?

Initial service will be offered between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

What are the service areas?

At launch, the Via rideshare service will offer rides in the areas around Downtown, the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital area, the Entertainment District, as well as a connection up to CentrePort TRE Station. In future phases, the service will expand to the University of Texas at Arlington, the Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands shopping areas, and surrounding areas.

How much will a ride cost?

A $3 flat per trip fee will be charged for each trip at service launch.

